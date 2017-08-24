Do Bigger Things with Samsung Galaxy Note8, the Next Level Note

Products > Mobile

Designed to help you achieve more in work and life with an Infinity Display, enhanced S Pen and Dual Camera with Optical Image Stabilization

Samsung introduces the Galaxy Note8, the next level Note for people who want to do bigger things. With the Galaxy Note8, consumers get a bigger Infinity Display that fits comfortably in one hand, S Pen to communicate in more personal ways, and Samsung’s best-ever smartphone camera to capture stunning photos. The Galaxy Note8 is designed for the way consumers lead their lives and lean on technology today.

“We appreciate the relentless passion of the Note community. They’ve been a constant inspiration to us and we designed the new Note for them,” said DJ Koh, president of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “From the Infinity Display to the enhanced S Pen and a powerful Dual Camera, the Galaxy Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible.”

Samsung first introduced the Note series in 2011. Since then, a community of enthusiasts emerged through their affinity for Note’s signature expansive screen and S Pen. According to Samsung market research1, 85 percent of Note users say they’re proud to show off their Note and recommend it to friends, and 75 percent say it’s the best phone they’ve ever had.

Enjoy and Do More on the Infinity Display

The Galaxy Note8 has the biggest screen ever on a Note device, yet its narrow body makes it comfortable to hold in one hand. The 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display lets you see more and scroll less. The Galaxy Note8 gives you more room to watch, read and draw—making it the ultimate multitasking smartphone.

Note users have long been able to do more with Multi Window. With the Galaxy Note8, the new App Pair feature lets you create a custom pair of apps on the Edge Panel and simultaneously launch two apps with ease. Watch a video while messaging your friends or dial into a conference call with the number and agenda in front of you2.

A New Way to Communicate with the S Pen

Since its introduction, the S Pen has been one of the Note’s defining features. With the Galaxy Note8, the enhanced S Pen unlocks entirely new ways to write, draw, and interact with the phone and communicate with friends. It has a finer tip, improved pressure sensitivity3, and features that enable users to express themselves in ways that no other stylus or smartphone ever has.

When communicating with text just isn’t enough, Live Message allows you to reveal your unique personality and tell expressive stories. With the Galaxy Note8, you can now share animated texts or drawings across platforms that support animated GIFs 4. It’s a whole new way to communicate with the S Pen—adding lively and emotional connections that bring your messages to life.

The Always On Display allows Galaxy users to stay on top of their notifications without unlocking their phone. And with the Galaxy Note8, it’s even more powerful. Screen off memo allows you to take up to one-hundred pages of notes as soon as you remove the S Pen, pin notes to the Always On Display and make edits directly from the Always On Display.

For overseas travels or when you come across a website in a foreign language, the improved S Pen Translate feature lets you hover over text to quickly translate not only individual words, but entire sentences in up to 71 languages, and instantly convert units and foreign currencies.

Better Pictures with Galaxy Note8’s Best-in-Class Camera

For most consumers, one of the things they look for when purchasing a new device is the camera. Samsung set the standard for smartphone cameras and with the Galaxy Note8, we’re delivering our most powerful smartphone camera yet.

The Galaxy Note8 is the first smartphone with two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses. Whether you’re exploring a new city or running around your backyard, OIS lets you capture sharper images.

For more advanced photo-taking, the Galaxy Note8’s Live Focus feature lets you control the depth of field by allowing you to adjust the bokeh effect in preview mode and after you take the photo.

In Dual Capture mode, both rear cameras take two pictures simultaneously and allow you to save both images; one close-up shot from the telephoto lens and one wide-angle shot that shows the entire background.

The wide-angle lens has a Dual Pixel sensor with rapid Auto Focus, so you can capture sharper, clearer shots even in low-light environments. The Galaxy Note8 is also equipped with an industry-leading 8MP Smart Auto Focus front-facing camera for sharp selfies and video chats.

Galaxy of Features and Services

The Galaxy Note8 is built on the Galaxy legacy—a collection of unique features and capabilities that, together, have redefined the mobile experience:

Water and Dust Resistance: Four years ago, Samsung introduced the first Galaxy device with water resistance. And today, you can take your Note almost anywhere you want with water and dust resistance (IP685) on the device and the S Pen. You can write even when the display is wet.

Fast Wireless Charging: Two years ago, Samsung introduced the first Galaxy device with wireless charging. The Galaxy Note8 supports the most advanced wireless charging capabilities yet, so you can get a quick, convenient charge6 without having to mess around with ports or wires.

Security: The Galaxy Note8 offers a choice of biometric authentication options—including iris and fingerprint scanning. Samsung Knox 7 provides defense-grade security at the hardware and software layers and with Secure Folder, keeps your personal and professional data separate.

With 6GB RAM, a 10nm processor, and expandable memory (up to 256GB), you have the power you need to browse, stream, play games, and multitask. Innovative Mobile Experiences: Samsung DeX enables a desktop experience, powered by your phone. You can keep your files on your device, conduct work on the go, and use Samsung DeX when you need an even bigger screen. The Galaxy Note8 includes Bixby8, a smarter way to use your phone; it learns from you, improves over time, and helps you get more done.

Mobile Performance, Productivity and Security for Businesses

The Galaxy Note8 takes business innovation to the next level with advanced features that improve performance, productivity and security for a wide range of industries, simplifying how work gets done:

Enhanced S Pen for Business: The S Pen lets professionals do what other smartphones can’t, like discreetly taking notes in Screen off memo or quickly annotating documents and photos.

Our Continued Commitment to Safety

Samsung continues to uphold its commitment to lead the industry in battery safety. The Galaxy Note8’s battery has undergone Samsung’s 8-Point Battery Safety Check—the most rigorous in the industry.

“We have been closely working with Samsung to make meaningful advancements in the science of smartphone quality and safety evaluation. As a result, the Galaxy Note8 has successfully completed a rigorous series of device and battery safety compatibility test protocols. We look forward to maintaining our strategic relationship with Samsung and helping ensure device safety for all consumers.” said Sajeev Jesudas, President, UL International.

The Galaxy Note8 will be available starting in mid-September and will be offered in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deepsea Blue9.

For more information about Galaxy Note8 visit http://www.samsungmobilepress.com, news.samsung.com/galaxy or www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 Product Specification

Galaxy Note8 Display 6.3-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED, 2960×1440 (521ppi)

*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners

*Default resolution is Full HD+ and can be changed to Quad HD+ (WQHD+) in Settings Camera Rear: Dual Camera with Dual OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)

– Wide-angle: 12MP Dual Pixel AF, F1.7, OIS

– Telephoto: 12MP AF, F2.4, OIS

– 2X optical zoom, up to 10X digital zoom Front: 8MP AF, F1.7 Body 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6mm, 195g, IP68 (S Pen: 5.8 x 4.2 x 108.3mm, 2.8g, IP68) *Carrying an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Based on test conditions of submersion in up to 1.5 meters of fresh water for up to 30 minutes AP Octa core (2.3GHz Quad + 1.7GHz Quad), 64bit, 10nm processor

Octa core (2.35GHz Quad + 1.9GHz Quad), 64bit, 10nm processor

*May differ by market and mobile operator Memory 6GB RAM (LPDDR4), 64GB/128GB/256GB

*May differ by market and mobile operator *User memory is less than the total memory due to storage of the operating system and software used to operate the device features. Actual user memory will vary depending on the operator and may change after software upgrades are performed. SIM Card Single: one Nano SIM and one MicroSD slot (up to 256GB)

Hybrid: one Nano SIM and one Nano SIM or one MicroSD slot (up to 256GB)

*May differ by market and mobile operator Battery 3,300mAh

Wireless Charging compatible with WPC and PMA Fast Charging compatible with QC 2.0 OS Android 7.1.1 Network LTE Cat. 16

*May differ by market and mobile operator Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), VHT80 MU-MIMO, 1024QAM, Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo*, Glonass, BeiDou*) *Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. Payment NFC, MST Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Heart Rate Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, Iris Sensor, Pressure Sensor Authentication Lock Type: Pattern, Pin, Password

Biometric Lock Types: Iris Scanner, Fingerprint Scanner, Facial Recognition Audio MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, DSF, DFF, APE Video MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM

1 Survey conducted by Edelman Intelligence, July – August 2017, commissioned by Samsung Mobile. For more Survey details, see https://www.samsungmobilepress.com/stories/getting-to-know-samsung-galaxy-note-users

2 Application must support Multi Window mode

3 Compared to the Galaxy Note5 S Pen

4 GIFs created may not be supported by some social media and messaging services depending on the size and length of GIFs

5 Water resistant in up to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes; rinse residue/dry after wet.

6 Fast charging requires Adaptive Fast Charging (AFC) or Quick Charge 2.0-compatible charger to work. Testing under laboratory conditions. Results may vary. Battery power consumption depends on factors such as network configuration, signal strength, operating temperature, features selected, vibrate mode, backlight settings, browser use, frequency of calls and voice, data and other applications usage patterns.

7 Knox is a mark for a Samsung device tested for security and is specifically configured with enterprise use in mind. For information about Samsung’s Knox device, please refer to www.samsung.com/us/knox.

8 Bixby service ability may vary by country. Voice command recognizes English (U.S.) and Korean. Not all accents, dialects and expressions recognized. Service ability may vary by country or carrier. Voice command works with a select, growing list of Samsung and third-party apps; see “Apps with Voice” in Bixby for list of compatible apps

9 Color availability varies by region.

*All functionality, features, specifications and other product information provided in this document including, but not limited to, the benefits, design, pricing, components, performance, availability, and capabilities of the product are subject to change without notice or obligation.