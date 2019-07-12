Capturing Seoul After Sunset: The Galaxy S10+’s Night Mode, In Pictures

There’s something special about the way cities look at night. Once the day draws to an end, our favorite cityscapes come alive and we often find ourselves itching to capture the scenes in front of us with our smartphones. But without a camera able to take on the nuances and challenges of nighttime photography, this undertaking can be a fruitless one.

The Galaxy S10+’s Night Mode* is the perfect tool for capturing photos after the sun has gone down. Accessible from the camera app, Night Mode can be manually toggled on and off whenever you wish to use it in the Camera app’s sliding menu. Compared with photos taken without it switched on, Night Mode minimizes the noise from a dark environment to enhance a photo’s details and corrects colors, along with other image qualities, to make the resulting low-light shots more vivid.

Samsung Newsroom traveled to some of the top landmarks around Seoul after dark to see how the Galaxy S10+’s Night Mode can bring out details of a nighttime scene, even in low light conditions.

A Palace for All Hours of the Day

Deoksu Palace is one of Seoul’s four ancient palaces, drawing visitors keen to take in its striking architecture day and night.