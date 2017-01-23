[Infographic] Galaxy Note7: What We Discovered

Press Resources > Infographics

To find the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents, Samsung examined every aspect of the Galaxy Note7, including hardware, software and related processes over the past several months. Samsung’s investigation, as well as the investigations completed by three independent industry organizations, concluded that the batteries were the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents. The causative factors are further explained in the infographic below.

Please refer to the attached materials from industry expert organizations, UL, Exponent and TUV Rheinland, for additional information.