Press Resources > Infographics

Products > Mobile

[Infographic] Galaxy Note7: What We Discovered

on January 23, 2017
SHARE

http://bit.ly/2kg2fls

To find the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents, Samsung examined every aspect of the Galaxy Note7, including hardware, software and related processes over the past several months. Samsung’s investigation, as well as the investigations completed by three independent industry organizations, concluded that the batteries were the cause of the Galaxy Note7 incidents. The causative factors are further explained in the infographic below.

 

 

Please refer to the attached materials from industry expert organizations, UL, Exponent and TUV Rheinland, for additional information.

TAGSGalaxy Note7

SHARE
http://bit.ly/2kg2fls
File download
※ All images attached in the press releases published on Samsung Newsroom are also available on Samsung Newsroom's Flickr.
Related Articles

For any issues related to customer service, please go to samsung.com/contactus for assistance.
For media inquiries, please contact hq.comm@samsung.com.