Samsung Launches New Lifestyle TVs and Details its 2017 Home Entertainment Lineup

Samsung Reimagines Home Entertainment with QLED, Unveils New Lifestyle TV category with The Frame, and Launches Next-Gen AV Products for 2017

New York – March 14, 2017 – Samsung Electronics America Inc, the leader in home entertainment for over 11 years, showcased a new way to think about TV with its 2017 Home Entertainment product line. The company today announced availability of its premium flagship QLED televisions and revealed a new lifestyle TV, The Frame. Samsung also highlighted its new AV lineup including the Sound+ soundbar and new UBD-M9500 Blu-ray player.

“Our 2017 lineup is ushering in a new era for television. This year, we are taking smart features, craftsmanship and creativity to new heights—all while delivering a premium experience and solving everyday consumer pain points in the process,” said Dave Das, SVP Consumer Electronics Marketing for Samsung Electronics America. “With QLED TV, Samsung’s advances in Quantum dot technology provide our best picture quality ever – all while truly enhancing the way you live. The Frame empowers you to think about TV in a new way, bringing art and entertainment into new parts of your home. This is how television transforms—and becomes an essential part of your lifestyle.”

The latest QLED TVs were designed with the consumer in mind and focus on addressing three key consumer paint points through the solutions known as Q Picture, Q Smart and Q Style. Samsung collaborated with Yves Behar, a renowned Swiss designer, to create its latest lifestyle TV innovation, The Frame, to offer consumers an elegant masterpiece that seamlessly blends into the interior of any home.

Q Picture: Perfect combination of light and color

The newly-announced QLED TV takes Quantum dot technology to the next level with advancements in light efficiency, stability and a wider color spectrum. With new metal Quantum dots, the QLED TV addresses all the major aspects of picture quality, including viewing angle, color volume, brightness and bold contrast. The QLED TV can express accurate color and achieve 100 percent color volume – the highest on the market today, earning accreditation by Verband Deutscher Elektrotechnieker (VDE), one of Europe’s largest technical-scientific associations.

In addition, the QLED TV’s rich, deep black levels and bold contrast provide a consistent viewing experience regardless of a room’s lighting. The QLED TV’s advanced HDR 1500 functionality allows users to see every hidden detail as it was meant to be seen, with no loss or distortion of color.

Q Smart: Elevating the home entertainment experience

Samsung’s Smart Hub has been expanded to offer an even more intuitive and unified experience, directly via the QLED TV. The enhanced Samsung One Remote Control now supports more devices and offers voice control capabilities across more Smart TV features. Paired with the latest Smart View App – available on Android or iOS mobile devices – users will enjoy their personalized Smart Hub.

Additionally, Samsung’s TV Plus service offers the easiest and fastest way to find, purchase and watch the latest 4K films and entertainment. We’ve placed all of our music partners within the music tile, and the user has a unified view of all their playlists and radio stations across services.

This year, Samsung introduced new design elements that can fit into any home – regardless of the interior aesthetics or setup. The all-new Invisible Connection cable helps manage unsightly cords and clutter with a refined, single cord system. Consumers can now design their space with a single optical cable that brings all devices together, reclaiming the living room space once occupied by set-top boxes and external devices.

Samsung has also introduced the No Gap Wall-mount which brings the TV flush against the wall, closer than ever before. For those who do not wish to mount their TV onto the wall, there is also a range of stylish Samsung TV stands. Designed like an easel, the Studio Stand is an ideal accompaniment for any artist-inspired living space, and with the Gravity Stand, the TV can be rotated easily and allows for optimal viewing at any angle.

Samsung’s 2017 QLED TV lineup is available now starting at $2,799 at Samsung.com and at retailers nationwide.

The Frame: A new way to look at TV

Continuing its focus on premium design, Samsung announced more details surrounding its newest innovation – The Frame. Teased at CES 2017, The Frame was curated with an artful approach meant to elevate any room or viewing environment.

Based on new innovative technology, The Frame looks like a picture frame hanging on a wall when ‘Art Mode’ is on. Instead of fading to black like a conventional TV, The Frame’s display transforms into a work of art, letting the users select custom-designed digital art pieces. With more than 100 art pieces in 10 different categories – including landscape, architecture, wildlife, action, drawing and more – to choose from, it is sure to please every design preference. Paired with the numerous options for art layouts and colors, as well as customizable accessory options including interchangeable bezels and an optional Studio Stand, it truly complements the user’s living space.

Furthermore, The Frame is outfitted with Samsung’s new Invisible Connection and No Gap Wall-mount, allowing users to hang it virtually anywhere because it can blend seamlessly into any living space without unsightly cables or wires. The Frame will be available this Spring.

Sound+ Soundbar

The MS750 Sound+ Soundbar features a “one body” design. No need for an awkward, separate subwoofer that collects dust and takes up space. Instead, our one body sound bar has achieved a rich, deep bass like none other. With new Anti-Distortion Technology, the Sound+ can go as low as 35 Hz. Sound+ delivers expansive, immersive, 5-channel sound. The bass is rounded out with wide-band, front- and top-mounted tweeters, and booming mid-range speakers. Depending on your preferences, the sound bar can fit neatly on a console below the display—or, with no extra drilling required, you can attach it directly to the bottom of the TV with an optional bracket for an even more minimal look. You even have the ability to plug your TV’s power cord into the MS750 — eliminating the need to plug it directly into the wall, allowing for a clean installation. The power cord adaptor comes with the optional TV mounting bracket. The Sound+ Soundbar will be available this Summer.

UBD-M9500 UHD Blu-ray

The new UBD-M9500 Blu-ray player builds on the legacy of Samsung’s UBD-K8500 introduced last year. With the ultimate in UHD Blu-ray performance and HDR capability, the UBD-K8500 led the market for the entirety of 2016. The new UBD-M9500 Blu-ray player takes performance to another level – with its integrated Smart platform that mirrors Samsung’s TV interface and can act as the hub for all entertainment needs. Most exciting is Samsung’s introduction of Blu-ray to Mobile – an incredible functionality that allows the playback of two sources at the same time. One user can be watching their favorite TV show while another can stream content on their UBD-M9500 from a Blu-ray disc to their mobile device. The UBD-K8500 will be available this April at $399.