Samsung and Deutsche Telekom Complete First 5G SA Trial in Czech Republic

Two companies achieve outstanding results with Samsung’s MU-MIMO technology, demonstrating three times higher spectrum efficiency compared LTE

Samsung and Deutsche Telekom today announced the successful completion of the first 5G Standalone (SA) trial in the Czech Republic. In an innovation trial in the city of Pilsen, the two companies verified the possibilities and performance of 5G SA Multi-User, Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output (MU-MIMO) technologies.

The trial used Samsung’s latest end-to-end 5G SA solutions. In the SA trial, the two companies achieved outstanding results with the MU-MIMO technology using Samsung’s 3.5GHz Massive MIMO radio. The spectrum efficiency was tripled in comparison to that of LTE under realistic conditions and the throughput was increased by about 2.5 times of SU-MIMO (Single-User MIMO).

“We are pleased to collaborate with Samsung to verify the performance of its 5G SA solution,” said Alex Choi, SVP Strategy & Technology Innovation, Deutsche Telekom. “Together with strong partners we are consistently introducing advanced technical capabilities into our network, and we are very excited about the potential of 5G SA networks to further accelerate the 5G evolution.”

5G SA architecture enables mobile operators to have more efficient and simple network operations, while empowering 5G networks to deliver immersive user experiences and new business models for enterprises.

“Samsung is glad to successfully conduct the first Massive MIMO call on an end-to-end 5G architecture within the DT Group in Europe, and it is an important milestone in both companies’ efforts to bring 5G to the next phase,” said WooJune Kim, Executive Vice President, Head of Global Sales & Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Leveraging Samsung’s technical capabilities, DT will provide the ability of 5G to deliver unprecedented values to users.”

Samsung’s Massive MIMO radio and Core, used in the trial, have been commercially deployed across the globe. Massive MIMO radio (Link1, Link2) from Samsung has a slim, lightweight, compact design to ensure easy installation and quick deployment. Also, with Samsung’s 5G Core (Link), mobile operators can easily scale in and out new business models as it can effortlessly create multiple network slices in a single physical network infrastructure.

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios, and core network technologies. The company supports 5G commercial services in the world’s leading markets, including Korea, the U.S. and Japan. In addition, the company is rapidly expanding its global footprint to new markets including Canada and New Zealand.